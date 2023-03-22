Lil Pump Calls T.I. A Snitch And A Bum

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did Pump diss the ATL legend as a way to promote his new album?

“Gucci Gang” rapper Gazzy “Lil Pump” Garcia decided to take direct aim at Tip “T.I.” Harris live on social media. Lil Pump’s disrespectful tirade is now spreading across the internet.

“T.I.’s a snitch. So, I don’t ever want to see him pull up with none of them stupid-ass paperworks and s###. T.I., we know you’re a snitch. You even brought the papers to your stupid-ass comedy show that nobody f###### goes to. You’re a bum,” expressed Lil Pump.

The 22-year-old supporter of MAGA leader Donald Trump also said, “[T.I.,] you’re a f###### rat. You’re a straight rat. You’re a snitch. Nobody respects you in the rap game.”

T.I. has faced accusations of snitching throughout his entertainment career. Many people speculated that The Family Hustle reality show star cooperated with law enforcement to secure lessened sentences in several criminal cases.

Despite appearing in a police-backed Crime Stoppers commerical, T.I. repeatedly denied being an informant. Recently, the Atlanta-based rapper got into a public back-and-forth with Boosie Badazz after footage of T.I. telling a hyperbolic story about pinning a drug charge on his deceased cousin resurfaced.

As far as Lil Pump, it is not exactly clear why the Florida native chose to blast T.I. when he did. The Lil Pump 2 album dropped on March 17. 2019’s Harverd Dropout only spent seven weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Music critics and fans panned that Lil Pump project.