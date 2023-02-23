T.I. Claims Story About Snitching On His Deceased Cousin Was Sarcasm

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hustle Gang leader says his comments were not serious.

Earlier this week, an online feud between T.I. and Boosie Badazz exploded over accusations of snitching. T.I. once again addressed supposedly admitting to pinning a drug charge on his deceased cousin.

“We caught those gun cases, Toot died. My lawyer said, ‘Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s,” said T.I. during a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast. “

Tip continued, “After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, ‘I’ll take all the charges you got. If you can walk away free and put it on me, g###### right. ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gonna come and m############ extradite me from here.'”

Boosie: If You Cooperate With Law Enforcement You’re A Rat

Tip’s comments did not sit well with Boosie. The Baton Rouge-raised rhymer insisted T.I. is a “f###### rat” if the story was true. Boosie even announced he will no longer release his upcoming joint project with the Atlanta native.

“I don’t spare no m############ body. Because if you’re doing anything wrong, you’re doing anything criminal, and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble, that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat,” expressed Boosie.

“But I’ma tell you like this. When I saw that, I think, ‘T.I.’s f###### lying.’ I think he went up there and just got to f###### talking,” Boosie added. “You think something happens at 17, 18 years old, you’re gonna hold – as vocal as he is – that in all [this] damn time?! All this damn time for 20-some years, you’re gonna hold that in?! And it finally came out?!”

T.I. Tells TNN The Toot Story Was Not Real

Tip responded to Boosie Badazz in a lengthy Instagram post which included the Paperwork album creator taking issue with Boosie speaking on the matter on the internet and not privately. During a new interview, he also clarified his initial comments about using his deceased relative to avoid prison.

“It came from a conversation that my partner and I were having. That conversation was, ‘Hey bro, if me and you catch a case together and I die before you, it’s mine.’ He was like, ‘Nah, I can’t do that.’ [I said,] ‘Yes you can. It’s mine. Why can’t you? I don’t understand it,'” T.I. told Trap News Networx.

“So off of that conversation, I created a set of circumstances. And I thought that the embellishment was clear when I said I talked to my cousin and he told me,” said Tip. “Humor, sarcasm, and satire – it escaped them.