Lil Pump Claims He Would’ve Left Country If Donald Trump Didn’t Win

Lil Pump bashed Eminem and Taylor Swift, two of the most famous artists who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lil Pump, one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in rap, celebrated the president-elect’s win for hours on social media. The Miami-bred rapper admitted he lost friends over his pro-Trump antics but felt it was worth it.

“I was the only one that that stood my neck out for Donald Trump as a rapper,” Lil Pump wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Everybody was bashing the f### out of me now look … I lost a lot of friends over this but don’t come back over on this side because now Trump won and your d###### was on the other side. Everybody was so p#### to endorse Trump, but guess what, I speak what was on my mind and I don’t give a f###. I told you he was gonna win four years ago you guys looked at me crazy now look this country is gonna be at its best.”

THANK GOD MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Q1NTuVRuDW — Lil Pump (@lilpump) November 6, 2024

The Kanye West collaborator attacked Eminem and Taylor Swift for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Lil Pump also claimed he was going to leave the United States if Trump didn’t win the election.

“F### Taylor Swift,” he wrote. “F### Eminem … This is the best day of my life. You might think I’m dumb, but I’m very smart I’mma keep it that way … Thank God Donald Trump won because if not, I would’ve left the country.”

Hip-Hop artists ranging from Common and Queen Latifah to Cardi B and Quavo backed Vice President Harris in the 2024 election, but Lil Pump was far from the only rapper supporting Trump. Kodak Black, Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign and Sheff G were among the other rappers who endorsed Trump.