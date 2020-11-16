Lil Pump Endorsed Donald Trump But Reportedly Never Registered To Vote

(AllHipHop News)
Over the weekend, Donald Trump briefly admitted that he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden on Twitter before retracting his semi-concession. Like their leader, many Trump supporters are refusing to accept the president lost to Biden by 306 electoral votes to 232.
One of those MAGA members who publicly backed Trump right before Election Day (November 3) reportedly did not vote for the Republican incumbent. Lil Pump (born Gazzy Garcia) came out in support of Trump during the last week of October. Apparently, Pump was not even registered to vote this year.
Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 🇺🇸 ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8nCmZL9mrf
— Lil pump (@lilpump) November 5, 2020
Robert Rodriguez, a supervisor for the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, supposedly confirmed Garcia is not registered in the county which is labeled as his “principal residence.” Plus, The Smoking Gun reports Lil Pump has an unpaid 2019 real estate tax bill of about $45,000 for a $4.65 million home in Miami Beach.
Lil Pump has not had a Top 40 hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart since “Arms Around You” with the late XXXTentacion, Maluma, and Swae Lee in 2018. There has been speculation that his endorsement of Donald Trump was connected to a financial quid pro quo because the 20-year-old Harverd Dropout creator’s career is seen to be on the decline. However, those rumors of Pump getting paid by Trump have yet to be proven to accurate.
Trump’s campaign invited the “Gucci Gang” rhymer to a campaign rally in Grand Rapids on November 3. The Michigan event went viral on social media because Trump accidentally called his guest “Lil Pimp” in front of the crowd. Pump also attended an election night party at the Trump International Hotel in New York City.