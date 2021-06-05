Lil Reese Arrested For Beating Up His Girlfriend

Lil Reese was arrested and hit with domestic violence charges, for beating up his girlfriend!

Chicago rapper Lil Reese stays making headlines, and it’s less about his music and more about his personal life.

According to reports, Reese was busted last weekend for domestic violence. Police were called to his home, after his girlfriend called 911 to report he had beaten her up.

The couple was engaged in a heated argument, which turned violent after Reese pulled his girlfriend’s hair, and started striking her in the face with a closed fist.

The rapper, who busted his girlfriend’s lip, was hauled off to a local jail, where he was booked on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

The news comes on the heels of the rapper being shot in downtown Chicago, after someone accused him of stealing a Dodge Durango.

The man claims Reese was riding around in the stolen SUV, and gunfire erupted in a parking garage after a confrontation ensued.

Reese, who denied involvement, was grazed in the eye, and two of his alleged associates were also shot.

In November of 2019, gunmen targeted Lil Reese in traffic and shot him in the neck.