Lil Reese Arrested For Rape Following Alleged Assault At L.A. Hotel 

An unidentified woman accused Chicago rapper Lil Reese of forcing himself on her at a hotel following a dinner date.

Lil Reese is reportedly facing rape allegations following his arrest over the weekend first revealed by Boosie Badazz.

Chicago rapper was arrested on rape charges after an unidentified woman accused Lil Reese of forcing himself on her at a Los Angeles hotel, per TMZ. According to the outlet, Reese was on a dinner date with the woman before the alleged assault.

After going back to a hotel in Downtown L.A., Reese insisted they have sex, but the woman refused. The report also states that Reese forced himself on her despite her refusal to have sex.

The woman is said to have gone down to the lobby immediately after the alleged assault, where she called the police at around 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (July 14).

Officers arrested Lil Reese at the hotel on suspicion of sexual assault and rape. He was reportedly later released on a $100K bond.

After the arrest, Boosie shared a video on Instagram claiming cops hauled Lil Reese off to jail.

“I’m at the hotel downtown and they just took Lil Reese to jail,” he says in the clip. “He came out handcuffed. They had all his bags, so if any y’all Lil Reese people, y’all need to check on him. They just took him to jail.”

While Boosie shared his video before reports of the rape allegation, he said he heard a woman was accused of lying about Lil Reese, leading to his arrest.

“Some woman said he lied on him or some s###,” Boosie continued. “Any of Reese’s people, the Grim Reaper people, they just took him to jail downtown L.A. and put him in a car. Y’all need to tap in with your people.”