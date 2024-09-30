Lil Reese Arrested On DV Charges After Weeks Of Evading Police

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Reese had a warrant out for his arrest after he was accused of punching and strangling his ex-girlfriend.

Lil Reese was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a family or household member, in Texas on Monday (September 30). According to TMZ, authorities apprehended him after he went to a Houston nightclub called The Address on Sunday night (September 29).

The drill rapper was charged with aggravated assault, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction, assault by impeding breath against a family member and violating his bond/protective order. He was denied bond, per Harris County Sherriff’s Office records. His court date is scheduled for October 10.

Lil Reese a.k.a. Tavares Taylor was taken into custody two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was accused of punching and strangling his ex-girlfriend.

The alleged victim said Lil Reese assaulted her when they crossed paths at the Pinkhouse nightclub in Houston. The incident occurred a month after their relationship ended.

Lil Reese allegedly resorted to violence when the woman rejected his attempts to kiss her. His ex-girlfriend said he punched her in the right cheek and strangled her.

Earlier this year, Lil Reese was arrested for suspicion of sexual assault and rape in Los Angeles. He denied the allegations. The case was dismissed in August.