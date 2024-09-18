Lil Reese Wanted For Allegedly Punching & Strangling His Ex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An arrest warrant was issued for Lil Reese after a woman accused him of assaulting her at a nightclub in Houston.

Houston police sought the arrest of Lil Reese for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend last week. According to TMZ, a warrant was issued after a woman claimed the drill rapper punched and strangled her at the Pinkhouse nightclub.

Lil Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, reportedly dated the alleged victim for two months. The nightclub incident occurred a month after their relationship ended.

Police said the two crossed paths when the woman tried to leave the Pinkhouse around 6:30 a.m. Lil Reese arrived around the same time and attempted to kiss her. She rejected his advances, which upset him.

The alleged victim accused her ex of punching her in the right cheek and strangling her. Her friend alerted security. Cops saw scratches and redness on the woman’s throat.

Lil Reese’s latest arrest occurred a month after his rape case was dismissed. He was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual assault and rape in July. Boosie Badazz witnessed the arrest.

“On my sister Ree Ree the whole story cap and made up,” Lil Reese wrote in response. “F## I look like this ain’t that. I know better and the same way y’all posting that s### make sure yall post the case get thrown out on my court date. They do anything for clout and tryna come up try again.”

Lil Reese demanded to see as much coverage of his case’s dismissal.

“So today was my first court date for the false ass s### that b#### said I did and guess what case dismiss,” he wrote. “I wanna see they post and put this all around like they did when they said I [raped] a [lying] b####.”

Lil Reese has dealt with extensive legal issues over the years, including another assault case in Texas. He spent seven months behind bars in Harris County securing his release in January 2023.