Lil Reese Accuses Alleged Rape Victim Of Lying; “Unbothered” Following Arrest  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Reese has broken his silence following his arrest last Sunday on suspicion of sexual assault and rape.

Lil Reese is speaking out following his arrest this past weekend on rape charges, insisting he is innocent and claiming his accuser is lying.

The Chicago rapper was reportedly released on $100,000 bond after cops arrested him in Los Angeles on Sunday (July 15). An unidentified woman accused Lil Reese of raping her at a hotel in Downtown L.A. following a dinner date.

On Monday night (July 15), Lil Reese took to his Instagram Stories with a statement, proclaiming his innocence and accusing the alleged victim of clout chasing.

“On My sister Ree Ree the whole story cap and made up,” Lil Reese began. “F## I look like this ain’t that.”

He continued, “I know better and the same way y’all posting that shi make sure yall post the case get thrown out on my court date they do anything for clout and tryna come up try again 100 100 100.”

He also shared a video of himself calmly gazing into the camera while adjusting his durag. “Unbothered like a mf,” he wrote alongside two crying emojis.

Boosie Reveals Cops Hauled Off Lil Reese In Handcuffs

Boosie Badazz first reported Lil Reese’s arrest, claiming he was at the hotel when cops hauled him off to jail.

“I’m at the hotel downtown, and they just took Lil Reese to jail. He came out handcuffed,” he says in the clip. “Some woman said he lied on him or some s###.”

On Monday (July 15), TMZ reported an unidentified woman accused Lil Reese of forcing himself on her. The woman claims she went back to the rapper’s hotel following a dinner date where he insisted that she have sex with him, despite her refusal.

The woman called the police from the hotel lobby at around 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (July 14). Officers arrested Lil Reese at the hotel on suspicion of sexual assault and rape. He was reportedly later released on a $100K bond.