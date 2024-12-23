Lil Reese Slapped With Multi-Year Prison Sentence Over Assault Of Family Member

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chicago rapper Lil Reese has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a family member.

According to legal docs obtained by AllHipHop, the ruling on the sentence occurred several months ago on October 16 in Harris County, Texas. Court records show his projected release date as February 6 in 2029.

However, Reese will become eligible for parole in August 2026. The conviction stems from an incident in March 2022, when Reese was accused of physically attacking his then-girlfriend. According to the victim, Reese punched her in the face and strangled her during a violent altercation, leaving her “gasping for air” and fearing for her life.

Witnesses reportedly intervened to break up the attack, and police later observed visible injuries on the woman. After an arrest warrant was issued, Reese was apprehended two months later and held on a $60,000 bond.

Recent legal troubles have compounded Reese’s criminal record, including a September arrest for allegedly attacking the same ex-girlfriend at a Houston strip club. Authorities claim Reese attempted to kiss the woman early one morning outside the club. When she rejected his advances he allegedly punched her and strangled her. The rapper was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, assault by impeding breath against a family member and violating a protective order.

Adding to his woes, Reese was accused of rape in Los Angeles just months prior to his September arrest. Although the rape case was dismissed in August, Reese took to social media to proclaim his innocence.

“So today was my first court date for the false a#s sh#t that b#tch said I did and guess what case dismiss,” Reese wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also shared a picture of his court appearance form on Instagram, though the District Attorney’s office did not comment on why the charges were dropped.

Watch the report in the video above for more details on the Reese’s arrest.