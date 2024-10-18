Lil Reese Facing Years In Prison For Aggravated Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Reese was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, which includes dating partners in Texas.

Lil Reese landed in a Texas jail for the second time in a matter of weeks on Wednesday (October 16). The Chicago-bred rapper was booked for aggravated assault of a family member, per Harris County online records.

The drill artist’s bond was set at $50,000. He faces multiple years in prison if convicted.

Lil Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, was accused of punching and strangling his ex-girlfriend. He was arrested for aggravated assault, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction, assault by impeding breath against a family member and violating his bond/protective order in September.

Authorities previously apprehended Lil Reese two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest. His ex-girlfriend told police he attacked her at the Pinkhouse nightclub in Houston.

Lil Reese allegedly attacked his ex when she rejected his attempts to kiss her on her way out of the club. The incident happened roughly a month after they broke up.

The domestic violence case emerged a few months after Lil Reese was accused of rape. He was arrested for suspicion of sexual assault and rape in Los Angeles in July. He denied the allegations. The case was dropped in August.