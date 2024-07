Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The actor/comedian’s journey to self-improvement is a testament to perseverance, painting a vivid picture of the rewards of dedication over shortcuts.

Actor/comedian Lil Rel Howery faced online speculation about his weight loss methods last weekend, when he appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Harold and the Purple Crayon. Social media erupted with claims that Howery used Ozempic, a medication for Type 2 diabetes often linked to celebrity weight loss.

Howery quickly took to Instagram to address these rumors directly. In a heartfelt post on Tuesday (July 23), the Get Out star emphasized that his transformation was achieved naturally. ”

“This is my own appreciation post for myself,” he wrote in the caption. “I’ve worked really hard on myself the last 5 years physically, mentally, spiritually, professionally and personally. I’m so proud of myself. This is the best I’ve ever felt and looked in my whole life. Honestly.”

Howery detailed the lifestyle changes that contributed to his renewed vitality, including quitting alcohol, adopting a healthier diet, regular exercise, and improving his mental and spiritual well-being. “To stop drinking, eating better, working out almost every single day, writing, building a closer relationship with God, therapy and honestly accountability has taken my life to the next level of pure happiness.”

The recent chatter around Ozempic, a weekly injection for people with Type 2 diabetes, stems from its increasing use among celebrities for weight management. Though Howery didn’t refer to the medication by name, he insisted he achieved his weight loss through discipline and hard work.

“Whatever you do, please do for yourself and if you can don’t take the short cut really put the work in this is a whole just straight hard work nothing else and that’s the honest to God Truth,” he added. “et me be an example of truly putting the work in.”

His transparency garnered praise from peers in the entertainment industry. “Looking great Rel!” commented comedian Wanda Sykes, while actor Terry Crews added, “You look fantastic man.”

Harold and the Purple Crayon, showcasing Howery’s hard-earned transformation, opens in U.S. theaters on August 2.