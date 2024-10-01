EXCLUSIVE: Lil Rod Threatens To Expose More Of Diddy’s Co-Conspirators

Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault, racketeering and sex trafficking months before the disgraced mogul was indicted.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn contested Diddy’s motion to dismiss Lil Rod’s explosive lawsuit against the mogul on Monday (September 30). According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Blackburn defended the merits of Lil Rod’s allegations two weeks after Diddy was indicted for sex trafficking and other charges.

“The court needs only to Google, and it would be abundantly clear that [Diddy] has zero credibility, and to quote United States President Joe Biden, he ‘has the morals of an alley cat,’” Blackburn wrote. “[Diddy] is a criminally indicted, racketeering sex trafficking, illegal prostitution facilitating, accused drugs and guns dealer, accused Mexican cartel drug runner, accused murderer and confirmed woman beater.”

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued Sean “Diddy” Combs in February. The lawsuit named Diddy’s son Justin Combs and former Combs Enterprises chief of staff Kristina Khorram as co-defendants. Blackburn threatened to reveal more of Diddy’s alleged co-conspirators if necessary.

“There are others, such as Mr. Combs’s accountant who wired money to Mr. Jones, the travel agent who booked the flights for the sex workers to travel both nationally and internationally, and the attorney who has worked as Mr. Combs’s fixer for over 30 years, and who has aided and abetted him in covering up and executing many of his crimes,” Blackburn wrote. “In an effort not to impede Mr. Combs’s criminal prosecution, Plaintiff has opted not to name these individuals in this opposition to the motion to dismiss. If, in their reply, the defendants decide to foolishly ‘look a gift horse in the mouth,’ then plaintiff will gladly supplement this opposition memo and provide the court with the identities of the individuals.”

Blackburn called Diddy a “sexually deviant monster” in the opposition filed on Monday. Blackburn dared the Bad Boy Records founder to continue challenging Lil Rod’s lawsuit.

“If the defendants would like additional details as to how they used the mail and the United States banking system to commit their mail and wire fraud, the plaintiff will gladly replead and include the identity of the defendant’s accountant, as well as the account number which they used to commit their wire fraud,” Blackburn wrote. “We will also provide the identity of the travel agent who booked all of the flights and rented all of the chartered planes that Mr. Combs and the members of the Combs RICO enterprise used to traffic prostitutes, victims of sexual trafficking, drugs, and unmarked guns both nationally and internationally.”

He added, “We will also provide the name of the charter company that knowingly had Mr. Combs’s name on multiple flight manifests traveling to and from national and international destinations, all on the same day and often at the same time, while Mr. Combs was sitting in his house in Miami. Maybe Mr. Combs will provide a sworn declaration under penalty of perjury attesting to what and/or who was on those planes.”

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Two judges denied him bail.