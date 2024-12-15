Lil’ Rod’s Controversial Lawyer Scores Big Win Against Universal Music Group

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The attorney celebrated a major courtroom victory after a judge rejected Universal Music Group’s bid to impose sanctions concerning a high-profile lawsuit.

Lil’ Rod’s controversial attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, scored a huge win after a judge refused Universal Music Group’s (UMG) request for sanctions in a high-profile case marked by explosive allegations and intense corporate fallout.

The decision was handed down by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan, clearing Blackburn of accusations that he pursued groundless claims to harm the reputations of UMG executives. The case originated with a lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil’ Rod” Jones against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging a litany of misconduct, including sexual assault, trafficking and racketeering.

UMG and its senior leadership, including CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Motown Records’ former president Ethiopia Habtemariam, were drawn into the lawsuit due to purported business links.

However, these claims were dismissed after Blackburn voluntarily retracted them during a procedural grace period, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

UMG sought sanctions against Blackburn, accusing him of weaponizing outrageous allegations to gain leverage, but the judge rejected the motion, ruling there was no basis to conclude the lawyer acted in bad faith.

Instead, Oetken acknowledged Blackburn’s timely withdrawal of the claims reflected an effort to correct—not exploit—the situation.

“The lack of legal merit in the withdrawn claims does not establish malice or an intent to misuse the judicial process,” Judge Oetken wrote. “To impose sanctions in this context would risk discouraging attorneys from taking on sensitive cases involving serious allegations.”

The outcome represents a critical win for Blackburn and refocuses the legal battle on Lil’ Rod’s allegations against Diddy, which remain unresolved.