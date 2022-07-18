Lil Scrappy Blasts Baron Black Ahead Of His Battle Slam Wrestling Match

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The worlds of pro wrestling and Hip Hop will collide in the ATL.

It appears Lil Scrappy is taking his upcoming wrestling match against Baron Black very seriously. The Atlanta-bred rapper will oppose the professional wrestler at Battle Slam’s “The Takeover” on July 28.

Earlier this month, Baron Black called out Lil Scrappy in a video posted to social media. The fellow Atlanta native took issue with numerous non-wrestlers, including Scrappy, jumping into the squared circle in recent years.

“We got lame-ass YouTubers, has-been boxers, 50-year-old jackasses, and now we got rappers coming in here, running amok, doing whatever the hell they please,” said Black. “But that has to stop now. There have to be consequences and repercussions for these actions!”

Lil Scrappy has now responded to Baron Black on social media. The “Head Bussa” and “Money in the Bank” rhymer appeared in a 90-second clip posted by Battle Slam’s Twitter account on Sunday.

Lil Scrappy & Baron Black Will Face Off For The ATL Crown

“What you’d say? In your city? Hey, baby, the city’s mine. Everybody knows Atlanta’s mine,” stated Lil Scrappy. “I mean, we don’t even know you. You’re a wrestler. You should be happy that I’m introducing you to my world. And I’m happy to be involved in yours.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alumnus added, “With all due with disrespect, I came do that, I came to come in this thing and I’m gonna change the whole wrestling game. I’m talking full-fledged put you on your back and leave you up outta there, let the paramedics bring you out.”

Lil Scrappy also promised to hit Baron Black with either the Scrap Bottom, Scrap Stunner, or the Scrap K.O. maneuver during their match. Back in June, the 38-year-old Hip Hop recording artist took down Black with a Rock Bottom at Battle Slam’s “Fight For ATL” event.

Baron Black began his professional wrestling career in 2009 by training in the Georgia-based WWA4 Wrestling School. He made his in-ring debut in 2012 under the name The Black Baron. The TERMINUS co-founder has competed in Beyond Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, All Elite Wrestling, and other promotions.