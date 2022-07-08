Lil Scrappy To Wrestle At Battle Slam’s “The Takeover” Event

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Darryl Raynard Richardson III will be the latest celebrity to step into the squared circle for a wrestling match. The rapper, better known as Lil Scrappy, will take on Baron Black at “The Takeover” on July 28.

Lil Scrappy will be in his hometown of Atlanta for the upcoming Battle Slam event. Previously, the Love & Hop Hip alum confronted Baron Black at Battle Slam’s “Fight For ATL” on June 12.

“When is this going to stop? When are we going to stop letting these celebrities come into this sport and do whatever the hell they want to do, however the hell they want to do it?” asked Baron Black in a promo video posted to social media.

The Atlanta-bred professional wrestler added, “We got lame-ass YouTubers, has-been boxers, 50-year-old jackasses, and now we got rappers coming in here, running amok, doing whatever the hell they please… But that has to stop now. There have to be consequences and repercussions for these actions!”

Baron Black then specifically called out Lil Scrappy. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) regular promised to make Scrappy’s childhood dreams come true by facing off with the “Money in the Bank” hitmaker at “The Takeover” showcase.

Several Celebrities Have Embraced Pro Wrestling In Recent Years

YouTube personality Logan Paul recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE. The controversial older Paul brother teamed with The Miz in a match against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in April.

This year’s WrestleMania also featured high-profile celebrity matches with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and former NFL player Pat McAfee. Additionally, two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury wrestled for WWE in 2019.

Global music superstar Bad Bunny has a WrestleMania moment too. The former WWE 24/7 Champion joined forces with Damian Priest to go head-to-head with The Miz and John Morrison in a match at WrestleMania 37.

AEW has also recruited famous individuals to show up on the promotion’s weekly television show Dynamite. For example, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal partnered with Jade Cargill for a mixed tag team contest against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.