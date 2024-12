Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Scrappy is embarking on the transformative journey of fatherhood once again and took a moment to share the beginning of this new chapter of his life with his followers on Instagram.

In a post he shared on Monday (December 2), the “Money In The Bank” rapper revealed he and his partner Shakira Hardy welcomed a baby boy together late last month.

In the brief message he shared in the caption of the post, Scrappy revealed the name of his son, which appears to be inspired by NBA play Kyrie Irving, while also expressing his intentions to give his seed unconditional love despite any outside factors that may threaten otherwise.

“So yes God blessed me yet again 8 days with another son,” Lil Scrappy, whose real name is Darryl Kevin Richardson, wrote in part. “Grateful to have a new baby boy to join my family, no matter what the negatives say you still gone get this daddy love and support you and ya moms shout out to my lil guy #KyrieRichardson aka #YoungMerlo #Grateful&Blessed.”

With the arrival of baby boy Kyrie Richardson, Scrappy has become a father for the fifth time. He shares his eldest child, Emoni Richardson (19), with his former partner Erica Dixon. Additionally, he shares three children, son Breland (6) and daughters Xylo (4) and another Cali (3) with his ex-wife Adiz “Bambi” Benson.

The mother of his latest child, Hardy, is known for her career as a reality TV star and notably appears on the NowThatsTV dating series Pick A Side which is hosted by Scrappy and Khaotic. News of Scrappy and Hardy’s newborn child follows rumors that circulated earlier this year in July that the Atlanta rapper got Nya Ray, another contestant from the show, pregnant during an alleged threesome. Not to mention, Scrappy was shooting his shot at R&B vocalist Summer Walker in September after he revealed he was captivated by her sultry VMAs outfit in a post on Instagram.

