Lil Scrappy Shoots His Shot At Summer Walker After Her Sultry MTV VMAs Look Snapped Necks

Lil Scrappy isn’t holding back when it comes to expressing his feelings for R&B star Summer Walker. In a recent video, the “No Problem” rapper made a direct, flirtatious plea to the singer, who turned heads at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Walker, who was nominated in the Best R&B Video category alongside USHER for their “Good Good” collaboration, embraced her wild side in a very literal way with her outfit choice.

Opting to work the VMAs’ Black carpet in a Cheetah print mini dress with heels to match, Walker’s eye-popping appearance was accented by a dramatic curly blonde hairstyle, a little red purse and cigarette. Even though the look wasn’t very demure, as they say, Lil Scrappy was captivated by Walker’s get-up, to say the least.

“Man y’all need to tell Summer Walker I said ‘What’s happenin’,” Lil Scrappy said in part in the video.

His words became somewhat jumbled in the video due to the ambient background noise, but the lust Scrappy has for Walker was clearly depicted by his demeanor and the few decipherable sentences he uttered.

“I been in her lil earpiece cuz!” he said. “Like what’s happening, I ain’t even finna play with you like that. You feel me ? Don’t play baby, come here.”

Summer Walker’s love life has often been in the public eye, with her relationships making headlines just as much as her music. One of her most notable relationships was with producer London on da Track, with whom she shares a daughter. Their on-and-off romance, often marked by public drama and breakups, heavily influenced her 2021 album Still Over It.

Walker has been open about the emotional toll the relationship took on her, addressing themes of betrayal and heartbreak in her music. After splitting from London, she briefly dated rapper LVRD Pharoh, with whom she publicly displayed affection, even getting matching face tattoos.

However, that relationship also ended, and Walker has since expressed a desire to focus on herself and her children. Despite her tumultuous love life, Summer’s raw honesty in her music has earned her a loyal fanbase that connects with her vulnerability. Could Scrappy be the missing link to Walker’s love life? I guess we’ll have to see if the shots he put up end up landing on target to find out.