Lil Tjay Reportedly Remains Unconscious Following Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Tjay was shot multiple times in New Jersey. His alleged shooter was arrested for attempted murder, among other charges.

Lil Tjay is currently in rough shape after getting shot in New Jersey on Wednesday (June 22).

According to TMZ, Lil Tjay is still unconscious in the hospital. The 21-year-old rapper was able to move his legs on the day of the shooting, but he’s reportedly made no additional body movements as of Thursday (June 23).

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, is scheduled to receive a CAT scan. He underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday.

Police arrested three men in connection to the shooting of the Columbia Records artist. Gunfire erupted after Mohamed Konate, 27, allegedly attempted to rob Lil Tjay and two other men.

Lil Tjay sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting. His associate Antoine Boyd, 22, suffered a single gunshot wound.

Konate was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first-degree armed robbery. His other charges include second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez, 24, were victims of the robbery but also face criminal charges. Both men were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.