Lil Tjay Spends $500K On Jewelry After Getting Arrested

The “222” album creator celebrates his birthday with Benny Da Jeweler.

Lil Tjay (born Tione Jayden Merritt) was taken into custody on a warrant at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Tuesday (April 30). Authorities reportedly released the Bronx-bred rapper on a $500 bond.

The arrest in Florida came on Lil Tjay’s 23rd birthday. Despite facing possible legal consequences, Tjay still celebrated by purchasing Richard Mille and Patek Philippe watches from Benny “Da Jeweler” Nisanov.

“@liltjay SAID HE WANNA SPEND 500K FOR HIS BDAY!! 23 YEARS YOUNG THIS HOW WE COMIN,” Benny Da Jeweler wrote on his Instagram page. That social media post included footage of Tjay and Benny on a private jet.

Additionally, Lil Tjay commented under Benny Da Jeweler’s Instagram video. The “Calling My Phone” hitmaker posted two rolling on the floor laughing emojis and three clinking glasses emojis.

Tjay has had several run-ins with the law throughout his career. In January 2023, New York City police officers arrested him on second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge. He was set to film a music video with Ice Spice at the time.

Later that year, NYPD officials charged Lil Tjay with reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon. Video of police arresting Merritt in that case went viral because the Columbia recording artist live-streamed the incident.