Lil Tjay Calls Out YK Osiris: “Leave Me Alone WTF”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The two Hip-Hop stars once boxed each other in a backyard.

There appear to be some issues between two twenty-something recording artists. 22-year-old Lil Tjay took to his Instagram Story to put 25-year-old YK Osiris on blast.

Over the weekend, Lil Tjay shared an alleged laughing emoji-filled text exchange with YK Osiris. The conversation documented in the leaked screenshot included Osiris saying Tjay is “scared” of him and the Bronx native “[needs] another hit.”

Osiris also apparently told Tjay, “[You’re] trash [as f###] lol… 😂You need [a hit], man. The money [gonna] run out lol. 😂😂Stop spending it on hoes, man. Not good.”

Lil Tjay supposedly texted the Jacksonville-raised singer/rapper, “Don’t mind me, bro. Please stop texting me.” The “Calling My Phone” hitmaker also captioned the Instagram Story post, “I keep blocking this ninja. Lol. Someone tell Osiris [to] leave me alone. 😭WTF.”

YK Osiris and Lil Tjay do have a history. Back in 2020, both men took part in a backyard boxing match. The friendly competition was posted on the internet. The amateur bout between rising rhymers went viral at the time.

Fast forward to 2023, Tjay is coming off the release of his third studio LP, 222. That album followed 2019’s True 2 Myself and 2021’s Destined 2 Win. Additionally, he collaborated with Rich The Kid, Ice Spice and others over the last year.

YK Osiris has not put out a full-length project since The Golden Child in 2019. In July, he dropped a single titled “Dear Fans” following a headline-grabbing incident involving Love & Hip Hop: Miami‘s Sukihana. Footage of Osiris forcibly kissing Suki led to backlash. He later apologized.