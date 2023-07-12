YK Osiris Drops “Dear Fans” Music Video Following Sukihana Controversy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Floridian says his fans are the only people who may understand him.

YK Osiris has officially turned his attention back to his music following a media firestorm last month. The singer/songwriter returned this week with the “Dear Fans” single.

Many social media users had a lot to say after footage of YK Osiris forcibly kissing Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Sukihana went viral. Following significant backlash, Osiris publicly apologized to Suki and she accepted his apology.

“In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her,” posted YK Osiris.

Two weeks ago, Osiris teased a new record on his Instagram page. The Jacksonville native let loose that track and its video on July 11. JakeTheShooter directed the visuals for “Dear Fans” with Osiris serving as a creative director.

The “Dear Fans” video opens with YK Osiris portraying a therapist speaking to another version of the 24-year-old entertainer. In the clip, he asks himself, “Outside of social media, how can people get to know the real Osiris?”

In response, the patient version of YK Osiris offers, “Honestly, I’ve been trying to figure that out myself. I’m still learning who I am. But I think I got an idea… I should write a letter to my fans. I think it’s time to keep it real.”

Osiris’s “Dear Fans” joins a single discography that includes the Platinum-certified “Valentine” as well as the 3x-Platinum-certified “Worth It.” Both of those records live on the former Def Jam artist’s debut studio LP, 2019’s The Golden Child.