YK Osiris Teases First New Song Following Sukihana Controversy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The singer provides a preview of his upcoming music.

It appears YK Osiris wants to bounce back from a recent controversy connected to Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Sukihana. Over the weekend, Osiris shared a snippet of an upcoming new song.

A large section of the public criticized YK Osiris after footage of him forcibly kissing Sukihana spread across the internet earlier this month. The “Worth It” singer apologized for his actions.

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana,” posted YK Osiris. “In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior.”

Sukihana responded by posting, “First I want to acknowledge that YK Osiris has apologized to me both privately and publicly and I have chosen to accept his apology. God always forgives me and I can forgive others.”

With Sukihana seemingly ready to move on from the situation, YK Osiris has turned his attention to music. The Jacksonville, Florida native uploaded a short clip of himself in the studio as an unnamed song plays in the background.

“‘DEAR FANS’ ❤️🙏🏾 THANK YALL FOR EVERYTHING. MY TESTIMONY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾WHO READY 🔥 LET’S GET IT,” wrote Osiris in the caption of his Instagram video. The post presently has more than 915,000 plays.

YK Osiris dropped The Golden Child album in October 2019 via Def Jam. That project hosted “Worth It” as well as “Worth It (Remix)” featuring Tory Lanez and Ty Dolla $ign. “Worth It” earned 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.