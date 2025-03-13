Lil Tjay’s Instagram Diss Aimed At Offset Gets Aggressive Response

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Tjay and Offset may be coming to blows on a livestream sooner rather than later.

Lil Tjay has yet again thrown shade on Offset, prompting the former Migos rapper to lash out at him.

On Tuesday (March 11), the Bronx-bred rapper confirmed the imminent release of a snippet he recently teased via an Instagram post. Along with confirming the track’s Friday’s (March 13) arrival, Tjay made room in the post’s caption to take a swipe at his friend-turned-foe Offset, who he threatened and accused of owing him money in January 2024.

“I could never be broke like set running off making smoke over lunch money,” Tjay wrote in the caption. “Ima have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for ninjas.”

Offset caught wind of Tjay’s Instagram post and ended up going off on him in the comments section in a string of remarks. Tagging Tjay, Offset suggested a livestream bout in his initial comment, writing, “Let’s#### on live I’ll fly to you this ain’t gone stop ya fell off allegations.”

“Meet me in Ne York and give me a on one live,” seemingly doubling down on his fight challenge while also proposing that they host it in Lil Tjay’s hometown of New York.

Further more, it appears as though Tjay may have sent proverbial shots aimed at Offset in the snippet of the track he teased in a post he shared previously on March 10. In addition to rapping about the individual who shot him in June 2022 now allegedly being paralyzed and unable to walk, Lil Tjay appears to mock Offset’s pending divorce from Cardi B and seemingly threatens him.

”He lost his b#### cuz he couldn’t afford her/Shout out to Quincy my son the extorter/I ain’t worried about Set that’s his money/He could get shot he resembles a bunny,” Tjay raps.

Lil Tjay and Offset’s feud was sparked over an alleged $10,000 debt, which was apparently incurred by the Father Of Four lyricist due to his alleged gambling addiction. In January, Tjay broke down the saga and explained where things went wrong with Offset during a Twitch stream after exposing their alleged DMs in which he threatened Set over the debt.

“Why I diss Offset? Offset broke.” Tjay said, reading a comment in the live chat. “I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the n#### in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke.”

Tjay continued saying Offset was contacting people for loans but getting no response.

“I don’t know why but nobody was answering his phone call,” he added. “He must got a gambling addiction.”

According to Lil Tjay, he offered $5,000 as Offset confirmed “he was waiting for bread.”

Watch the livestream in the video below.