Lil Tjay Alleges Offset’s Gambling Addiction Behind $10K Casino Loan Beef: “He Was Panicking” 

Lil Tjay previously threatened violence over the alleged debt but now claims Offset is a broke gambling addict.

Lil Tjay is setting the record straight on his beef with Offset after exposing an alleged DMs where he threatened the former Migos rapper over a $10,000 debt.

On Wednesday night (January 8) Tjay addressed the situation during a Twitch stream.

“Why I diss Offset? Offset broke.” he said, reading a comment in the live chat. “I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the n#### in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke.”

Tjay continued saying Offset was contacting people for loans but getting no response.

“I don’t know why but nobody was answering his phone call,” he added. “He must got a gambling addiction.”

According to Lil Tjay, he offered $5,000 as Offset confirmed “he was waiting for bread.”

Tjay says Offset then ran straight to the casino where he managed to gather another $3,000, including $1,000 “from a random lady.”

The Bronx rapper says he didn’t care about the first $5,000, stating, “That’s Offset. I’m good on my money. I’m not worries about this n####, I got mad bread.”

However, Lil Tjay claims he then gave Offset another $5,000 but hasn’t seen a dime in return.

“I see like 13 bands in loans,” he explained. “I don’t know who got paid back that day, you feel me. Word to my mother, this n####’s ducked me for so long, boy. Mind you, I’m 23 and this is ‘raindrop, drop-top,’ Cardi B husband.”

Lil TJays Vows To “Smack” Offset

Lil Tjay then referenced his DM exchange with Offset, explaining the threats.

“I’m only talking crazy because he was talking crazy,” he added. “Like what? He want to talk crazy to me over my bread.”

He also implied he would have “beat him up on his birthday,” but is too kind-hearted.

“But you know what it is, I’m, deadass a good type of n####,” he said. “I was too sturdy, you heard. It was like I couldn’t even do that to him.”

Whether Offset is broke, as Lil Tjay claims, is certainly up for debate. As a member of a hugely commercially successful rap group, Offset boasts numerous multi-platinum hits.

Alongside his accomplishments with Migos, he’s carved out a thriving solo career and doesn’t appear to be struggling financially. In fact, he reportedly whisked a group—including his rumored model girlfriend—away for a lavish New Year’s celebration in Dubai.