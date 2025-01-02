Offset Kisses Mystery Woman In Dubai After Shading Cardi B In NYE Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset paused his performance to kiss a mystery blonde as he celebrated the new year in Dubai amid his divorce from Cardi B.

Offset is seemingly putting his marriage to Cardi B behind him, kicking off 2025 with a bevy of beauties in Dubai, pausing his performance to plant a kiss on one.

The former Migos rapper rang in the New Year with a celebration in the United Arab Emirates. Footage from the event shows Offset partying with a group of women, paying special attention to a blonde woman seen getting handsy with him on multiple occasions.

In one video, Offset pauses his performance of the Migos hit “Straightenin” to kiss the mystery blonde standing on the side of the stage.

Offset also went live on Instagram from the party, showing off the women dancing around him.

“I ain’t begging for nothing, p####! I’m him! Y’all n##### done forgot!” he told fans in the comments. “Yeah, Set popping P! Hello!”

Offset also appeared to dismiss suggestions he was “hurt” over his split from Cardi B.

“I’m hurt?” he said, clutching his mystery lady, who shielded her face from the camera. “Please! I have them joints! I have them joints!”

Despite his remarks about Cardi B, Offset launched into a rant about the mother of his youngest children just minutes before midnight struck on January 1.

“Sent me a pic of a N#### attacking you from the back [crying laughing emoji],” he tweeted. “Your friend been smacked too.”

Offset also shared several follow-up tweets, insisting he doesn’t want Cardi B and announcing he’s got a “new joint.”

Offset shares a few messages while entering the New Year with a few ladies in Dubai: “dese folks getting f*cked idgaf, new joint hello.” He also responded to a Twitter user claiming he was crashing out because Cardi B doesn’t want him anymore — “Don’t want the hoe you trippin.”… pic.twitter.com/nKzt1Lc1qr — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) January 1, 2025

Cardi B meanwhile rang in the New Year at a nightclub where Offset’s ex-Migo counterpart Quavo was also celebrating. The pair were spotted sharing a shot to toast to the late Takeoff.