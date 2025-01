Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The two rappers collaborated on the 2021 single “Run It Up” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Lil Tjay is apparently sweating Offset over an alleged $10,000 debt.

Leaked direct messages posted online show an exchange between the two rappers that began with Lil Tjay texting, “Ngl ima smack the s### out you,” to which Offset replied, “lol huh u joking right. Just seen this pop up gotta be the wrong ninja u texting boy I’ll smoke you.

“U barely lived already who tf you think you talking too ninja. U gotta be talking to the wrong ninja. I’m in New York right now. Come smack me lil clown boy.”

Tjay revealed he was in Miami and simply wanted his $10,000 back. The text added at the bottom read, “Do not loan offset no money he’s poppppped.”

Lil Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt in 2001, is an American rapper, broke out in 2018 with “Brothers.” He released his debut studio album, True 2 Myself, in 2019, which included hits like “F.N” and “Leaked.”

The album solidified his position as a rising rap star. In 2021, he dropped his second album, Destined 2 Win, featuring popular tracks like “Calling My Phone” (featuring 6LACK) and “Headshot” featuring Polo G and Fivio Foreign. That same year, he and Offset collaborated on “Run It Up” with Moneybagg Yo. The song peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 26 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Lil Tjay doesn’t appear to have any financial problems. In April 2024, he was arrested on a warrant at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport but was quickly released on a $500 bond. Despite facing possible legal consequences, Tjay still celebrated his 23rd birthday by dropping more than $500,000 on Richard Mille and Patek Philippe watches from Benny “Da Jeweler” Nisanov.

“@liltjay SAID HE WANNA SPEND 500K FOR HIS BDAY!!” Nisanov wrote on Instagram at the time. “23 YEARS YOUNG THIS HOW WE COMIN.”

As for Offset, since the 2022 death of fellow Migos member Takeoff, the group has dissolved. He makes headlines for his messy split from Cardi B more often than his music.

Most recently, he and Cardi B were fighting online about an alleged lewd photo Offset was sent of his estranged wife hooking up with another man.