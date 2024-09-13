Lil Tjay Indictment Rumors Run Wild Over Connection To Shootings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Tjay was linked to alleged members of the Slaughtery gang indicted for various crimes, including 14 shootings.

Lil Tjay indictment rumors spread on social media after his photo appeared in a FOX 5 report on gang violence in New York. The Bronx-bred rapper’s mugshot appeared alongside multiple alleged gang members named in a 176-count indictment.

“A half-mile swath along the Grand Concourse became a corridor of carnage as these defendants allegedly fired guns again and again, wounding their rivals and at least four bystanders in mindless violence,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in August. “Their brazenness knew no limits as they even assaulted a young woman in a courthouse hallway. These acts began in 2020, when half of the defendants were under 17 years old. Sadly, they have ruined their own lives as they allegedly wreaked havoc on their community.”

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, wasn’t listed as a defendant in the original indictment. Authorities indicted 20 alleged members of the Slaughtery a.k.a. Slattery gang in August.

The defendants included Israel Lugo, Feenix Charley, Nasiem King, Dayron Williams, Nadine Asamoah, Joseph Illery, Shyhiem Chambers, Benito Buxton, Clarence Roberts, Jahmeal Weekes, Brian Cespedes, Briana Portalatin, Keith Douglas, Rodney Asamoah and Joseph Valdez. Several minors were indicted, but their names weren’t disclosed.

Authorities claimed the Slaughtery gang was responsible for 14 shootings, a slashing inside a courthouse, a carjacking and more crimes spanning from 2020 to 2024. An 18-month investigation resulted in charges of attempted murder, assault, attempted gang assault, robbery and conspiracy, among others.

“The investigation revealed that members of Slaughtery utilized various social media platforms—primarily Instagram and Facebook—to threaten rival gang members and promote themselves. Slaughtery members and associates posted Drill rap videos onto YouTube in which they bragged about shootings and mocked murdered rivals,” the Bronx D.A. said. “15 handguns and pistols were recovered in the investigation.”

AllHipHop has reached out to Lil Tjay’s attorney. This is a developing story.