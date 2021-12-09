Rapper Lil Troy Survives Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash In Texas

Lil Troy is thankful to be alive, after his 18-wheeler caught on fire and exploded as he was driving on I-10 in his hometown of Texas!

Houston rapper Lil Troy has finally spoken out on surviving a life-threatening 18 wheeler fire on the I-10 in Texas.

Once a Billboard charting artist, the voice behind “Wanna Be a Baller” almost lost it all in his new career as a trucker on Monday, Dec. 6th.

The owner of Birklett Trucking Company, a company he created in Missouri City, spoke exclusively to ABC 13 about how God and his quick thinking saved his life.

He said, “I think God has a better plan for me.”

“Right before I got ready to exit, I started to see fire and flames coming up from the hood. I was like, ‘Oh, I got to get out this truck.’ You know what I’m saying? It’s fire!” he explained.

The rapper, whose real name is Troy Lane Birkett, said that he pulled the truck over and big rig before it was engulfed in flames off the Fry Road exit. Firefighters were called to the scene.

“It took them a while to put the fire out. While they were there, it went ‘Boom’ again! So, I thank God for the fire department,” Lil’ Troy said. “They came and made sure nobody else got injured at the same time.”

The only things he had left from the fire were his keys, his phone, and a pair of glasses.

A fire so big might make one believe this is not the lane for him … maybe he should go back to rapping. Troy is clear that at 55, he is committed to his new life, and this accident will not deter him.

He is already working with the insurance company to get another vehicle.

“If you notice, I hit the highway making money the fly way. You know what I’m saying? Truck driving is the new way,” he said.