Lil Uzi and Drake Collab – Listen to the Leaked Snippet

A clip of a Drake and Uzi single from the much-hyped “The Pink Tape” has leaked and is doing the rounds on social media.

Lil Uzi Vert has kept fans on their toes teasing his upcoming third studio album “The Pink Tape,’ the highly anticipated follow-up to “Eternal Atake.”



Fresh from killing it on the “Made in America Festival” Stage, Uzi has given fans some exciting previews of what’s to come.

According to “OnSmash,” the Philly rapper held a 2-hour Instagram live session where he premiered multiple unreleased songs for the project. One of those songs was said to be a collab with none other than Drake himself and now, we have a leaked snippet of the track.

The clip shows what looks like a party at an arcade and voices can be heard in the background although no one is seen. According to Genius, the song is tentatively titled “Balmain Like All-White.”

New Lil Uzi Vert x Drake snippet 👀

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/U3BQu8Hak3 — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) September 7, 2021



Speaking in August on the blue carpet of JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th anniversary event, Uzi gave fans an update on the project.



“It’s going through the mixing process,” Uzi revealed. “Last time I dropped an album, it did really well. It was actually my highest-selling album. It was a little bit experimental on the mixing part — not the music. This time, I went experimental on the music, and traditional on the mixing.”



“I’m feeling really good,” he continues. “Usually I’ll pump myself up even if I don’t feel really good, and I’ll be like oh this is it just to give myself the extra push. But this time, I think this is it.”