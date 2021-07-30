Lil Uzi Vert SHOCKED To Learn His Real Age

Lil Uzi Vert found a copy of his long lost birth certificate, and he was shocked to find out his true age!

All these years Lil Uzi Vert has been living a lie.

For some reason, the North Philly rap star had no idea his real age. That is up until now.

After viewing his original birth certificate, the “From the Garden” artist now knows that he is actually younger than he originally believed.

In a tweet he seemed shocked (or a little outraged) when he posted, “Wait wtf I’m turning 26??? My mom found my birth certificate.”

Wait wtf I’m turning 26??? My mom found my birth certificate ☹️😨 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 28, 2021

Previously, he believed that he was 27 years old, a whole year older. When fans asked him that if when he was 18 he was really 17, he replied:

“Yes WTFFF!!!”

But it all started to become lighter and funny. Another fan asked about his driver’s license, asking how he was able to get this form of identification and certification to drive his sports cars— totally legitimate questions, Lil Uzi Vert answered:

“Who tf has a license”

Who tf has a license https://t.co/aEkDXExOC2 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 28, 2021

“Yes.”

The birth certificate is considered a Vital Record to prove when you were actually born.

If you are born in a hospital, usually the process of receiving the document is simple. But if you are born at home or with a midwife, a little more effort has to be made. Without it, you are unable to receive a license or a passport. You are also not allowed to open a bank account.

Americans need it to vote, get a marriage license, a social security card, and so many other things.

While it seems that Uzi Vert’s mom just got confused a little, other questions prevail: Does the rapper vote, how does he drive and who in the world opened his bank account.

Think about it. Homie has a $24 million jewel in his head. Who got his money?

Now his top pinned tweet from November 17, 2020, is just as poignant as ever. It says, “Forever Young.”

That’s probably exactly how he is feeling.