Lil Uzi Ramps Up “Barter 16” Rollout: Unveils Young Thug-Inspired Album Cover For Thugger’s Birthday 

Lil Uzi paid tribute to Young Thug on his birthday, revealing the Barter 16 cover art, an homage to Thug’s 2015 mixtape Barter 6.

Lil Uzi Vert is seemingly a step close to releasing their highly anticipated Young Thug-inspired album, Barter 16.

The Philly rapper began teasing a new album after releasing Pink Tape in June, keeping fans gripped with a steady stream of hints that new music was on the way. When the project rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard chart, the first Hip-Hop album to do so in 2023, Lil Uzi took the opportunity to announce the upcoming arrival of Barter 16.

“Sitting here thinking bout how I just went 1 on a experimental tape,” they wrote on Instagram last month. “My apologies. Barter 16 mixtape on the way.”

Uzi’s parting nod to Young Thug, “Free Slime,” and the project’s title led many to theorize the tape could be an homage to Thugger’s 2015 mixtape Barter 6.

Lil Uzi removed all doubt about the inspiration behind the music on Wednesday, sharing the album artwork on Young Thug’s birthday. The fan theories appear to be valid, as the cover is a direct replica of Thug’s Barter 6.

They sent birthday wishes to Thug before announcing Barter 16 is coming “soon.” Check out the similarities below.

Barter 6 and Barter 16 covers pic.twitter.com/l1HoAMKmjv — uziawge 👽 (@uziawge) August 17, 2023

In an interview with GQ earlier with month, Lil Uzi revealed that they speak to Young Thug regularly. “He’s good,” they shared, despite Thug awaiting trial on RICO charges from behind bars. “He’s my OG so he’s always happy, always in good spirits with me,” Uzi explained.

Uzi also offered a hint at what to expect on the upcoming Barter 16. “The unreleased stuff that I’m working on now, it’s f###### fire,” they declared.