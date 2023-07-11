Lil Uzi Vert Ends Historic Drought As ‘Pink Tape’ Debuts At No.1 on Billboard 200 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi’s Pink Tape ended a rare 7-month run without a rap album atop the chart, a drought the genre hasn’t experienced since the early 90s.

Lil Uzi Vert has put rap back on top of the charts with their third studio album Pink Tape which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

The project scored the biggest week yet for a rap or R&B album in 2003, with 167,000 equivalent album units. Additionally, 18 of the 26 Pink Tape songs debuted on the Hot 100, per Billboard.

There hasn’t been a rap album atop the charts since Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, which led the chart in December 2020, 29 weeks ago. The last time there was a gap this lengthy was in the early 1990s when Cypress Hill topped the chart with Black Sunday (August 7, 1993) 34 weeks after Ice Cube’s The Predator spent a week at No. 1 (December 5, 1992).

Metro Boomin congratulated Lil Uzi via his Instagram Story, sharing a report of the feat alongside a handshake emoji.

Despite the accolades, Lil Uzi looks set to get right back into the studio for their next project. They promised to deliver “the album y’all really looking for,” if Pink Tape topped the chart. Uzi also hinted at releasing another installment in the Luv Is Rage series before announcing an upcoming mixtape.

“Sitting here thinking (about) how I went #1 on (an) experimental tape,” Uzi penned on their Instagram story Sunday (July 9). “My apologies, Barter 16 mixtape on the way. Free slime.”

Barter 16 the Mixtape then Luv Is Rage 3 the album⁉️ pic.twitter.com/KFNGvvKe69 — 🛸 (@vaultofuzi) July 10, 2023

Over the weekend, Lil Uzi promised to deliver Luv is Rage 3 in the very near future.

“That’s coming in not too long,” Uzi told a fan this weekend. “I know I usually lie, but a couple months.”

Lil Uzi Vert confirms that “LUV is Rage 3” will be coming in a few months ❤️‍🔥🎧 pic.twitter.com/dKnTxqGqNN — uziawge 👽🔊💕🌑🐺ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) July 8, 2023

As if all that wasn’t enough, the Philly MC is hitting the road on the Pink Tape Tour this fall.

Lil Uzi Vert Pink Tape