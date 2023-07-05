Lil Uzi Vert Promises Fans Their Dream Album But Under One Condition 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Less than a week after releasing the Pink Tape album, Lil Uzi vowed to give fans the project they really want, subject to one request.

After years of delays, Lil Uzi shows no signs of slowing down following the release of their highly anticipated album, Pink Tape.

The project is less than a week old, but the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker is already gearing up for his next release. But he’s not dropping a deluxe edition but another album, and it’s one that fans can’t wait to get their hands on.

However, Lil Uzi had one request for fans before delivering on their promise. They shared a photo of the Pink Tape album cover on his Instagram Story Tuesday (July 4.)

“Get this 2 number one and I will drop the album y’all really looking for,” Lil Uzi wrote.

They returned a little while later with a bio update to tease the project in question. “Luv is rage 3,” Uzi wrote, hinting at a follow-up to his 2017 debut album.

Lil Uzi fans just might get their hands on the album of their dreams. Pink Tape is expected to top the charts later this week, dethroning Morgan Wallen’s 15-non-consecutive week reign on the Billboard 200. The project would become the first hip-hop album of 2023 to debut at No. 1.

According to Chart Data, Pink Tape is projected to earn between 220,000 and 250,000 equivalent album units in its first week. If successful, it would be enough to secure a No. 1 debut on the chart.

While many fans rushed to run the number up, others questioned how Uzi has time for a new album. The Philly rapper recently announced they plan to tour later this year. During a live stream with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat last month (June 17), Lil Uzi promised he would hit the road for a Pink Tape tour beginning “right after the summer.”