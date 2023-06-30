Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape’ Has Fans Questioning Missing Playboi Carti Feature 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert fans want to know why the much-hyped feature with Playboi Carti was left off the 26 track Pink Tape.

Lil Uzi Vert has finally dropped their highly anticipated album Pink Tape, but many fans want to know why Playboi Carti was left off the project.

The rumblings began on Thursday evening when tidal shared the tracklist. While Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver and many others appear on the project, Playboi Cardi is noticeably absent.

The ” Just Wanna Rock,” hitmaker has been teasing a Carti feature since earlier this year, previewing an unreleased track at Rolling Loud California in March. In the song, Uzi highlighted the tensions in their long-standing friendship but said they cherish the rapper. “Shout out to Carti, we don’t talk hardly, but that’s where my heart be,” Uzi raps.

A couple of weeks later, Uzi again hinted at a Carti collab and promised the duo would dominate with their upcoming music. “Me and my luv about 2 take over the world,” Uzi wrote on their Instagram Story in March.

During a Twitch interview with Adin Ross in February, Uzi revealed they have recorded over 40 songs with Playboi Carti for their long-awaited joint album 16*29.

However, when the Pink Tape tracklist surfaced on Thursday evening (June 29,) just hours before the project’s scheduled release, there was not a Carti feature among the 26 songs.

OMG THE PINK TAPE TRACKLIST IS ON TIDAL RN, IT CONTAINS A TRAVIS AND NICKI FEATURE BUT NO CARTI #PINKTAPE pic.twitter.com/MrUG6TBvxu — Goofy 🌎☄️💕®️ (@siruzi2) June 30, 2023

Carti began trending on Twitter with fans up in arms about his absence on the project, with some hoping Uzi would share it as a bonus track. Others suggested Carti was late turning in his verse but would definitely appear on the official tracklist.

Others accepted the news, believing Lil Uzi and Carti were beyond healing the rift. “Yall n##### jus needa realize Carti and Uzi got divorced and move on,” wrote one Twitter user.

yall n##### jus needa realize Carti and Uzi got divorced and move on — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) June 30, 2023

Listen to Pink Tape below and check out some of the other reactions at the end of the page.

playboi carti isn’t on lil uzi vert’s album pic.twitter.com/SUGKwT2gVc — plug (@ybpIug) June 30, 2023

no playboi carti features on pink tape… pic.twitter.com/O5Wq5rAoGR — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 30, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert really left Playboi Carti off of Pink Tape 💔pic.twitter.com/WhsQld92ym — trace (@tracedontmiss) June 30, 2023

lmao carti is so corny bruh imagine he records a verse for pink tape and then is like yeah no dont post that bc i need to keep my mysterious persona — ⛤ (@unseenopium) June 30, 2023

ALL THAT TEASING AND NO CARTI pic.twitter.com/4DgC5wdJtX — JAY® (@JayLGK) June 30, 2023