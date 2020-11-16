Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Previously Saying He Will Leave Earth At Age 27

(AllHipHop News)
Canadian media legend Nardwuar the Human Serviette conducted several memorable Q&As with Lil Uzi Vert over the years. While speaking with the Philadelphia-raised entertainer at the SXSW Festival in 2016, Uzi made comments that stayed with some of his fans for a long time.
“At age 27, I will leave this earth for this man right here. He’s the Pale Emperor,” Uzi told Nardwuar while talking about Shock Rock icon Marilyn Manson. Some people assumed the “XO Tour Llif3” hitmaker was referring to the “27 Club” which is a list of celebrities – including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kurt Cobain, and Amy Winehouse – who all died at the age of 27.
Uzi’s words from the Nardwuar interview resurfaced on Twitter this week. One person tagged Lil Uzi vert in a tweet that read, “Nah nah nah @LILUZIVERT you better not die at age 27.” That particular message received a response from the 26-year-old songwriter.
“I let this go for so long I never said I was gonna die. Dont you know leave this earth is a term for taking DMT. I thought I was gonna really be one of those High a## N##### at 27… SAY NO TO DRUGS!!!!!” tweeted Uzi. DMT stands for the psychedelic drug N,N-Dimethyltryptamine.
Lil Uzi later added, “I thought I would be able to handle Dmt at 27 like it’s kinda close to 30 but 30 is gross.” When one user accused him of lying, Uzi responded, “That’s why I never said anything you guys thought the most and it was only about drugs this whole time. SAY NO 2 drugs tho.”
Prior to engaging in conversation with his Twitter followers on Sunday, Uzi joined forces with Atlanta’s Future for the collaborative project Pluto x Baby Pluto which dropped on November 13. The joint effort is expected to compete for the #1 position on the next album chart. HitsDailyDouble projects Pluto x Baby Pluto to open with 110,000-120,000 first-week units.
I let this go for so long I never said I was gonna die ⚰️😂Dont you know leave this earth is a term for taking DMT. I thought I was gonna really be one of those High a## N##### at 27 ……. SAY NO TO DRUGS !!!!! https://t.co/aNCbbilEnf
— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 15, 2020
I thought I would be able to handle Dmt at 27 like it’s kinda close to 30 but 30 is gross https://t.co/OI3yVC1DNK
— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 15, 2020
That’s why I never said anything you guys thought the most and it was only about drugs this whole time .
SAY NO 2 drugs tho https://t.co/72hyg0uPL2
— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 15, 2020