EXCLUSIVE: Lil Uzi Vert Avoids Tasting Defeat By Settling “Strawberry Peels” Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert, Atlantic Records and Generation Now reached a settlement with Sun City Publishing, which sued them for not clearing a sample.

Lil Uzi Vert’s labels settled a lawsuit over a sample in the song “Strawberry Peels” featuring Young Thug and Gunna.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Atlantic Records and Generation Now reached a deal with Sun City Publishing on Friday (April 21). Sun City Publishing sued Lil Uzi Vert, among others, for sampling Blackout’s 1995 song “Dim Da Lights” without permission.

“Plaintiff Sun City Publishing, LLC, and defendants Atlantic Recording Corporation, erroneously sued as Atlantic Records LLC and Generation Now, LLC, submit this Joint Notice to advise the Court that they have reached an agreement in principle for the resolution of this action, in its entirety, and that they anticipate filing within thirty days their Stipulation to the dismissal of this action,” lawyers for both sides informed the court.

Sun City Publishing filed its lawsuit against Lil Uzi Vert, Atlantic Records, Generation Now and more in January. The publisher sought more than $1 million in damages. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

“Strawberry Peels” appeared on 2020’s Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, the deluxe edition of the Eternal Atake album. Blackout released “Dim Da Lights” on his Dreamworld album in 1995.

Listen to “Strawberry Peels” and “Dim Da Lights” below.