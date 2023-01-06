Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug & Gunna Accused Of Stealing ’90s Memphis Rap Sample

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A music publisher sued Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna and producer Wheezy over their collaboration “Strawberry Peels.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sun City Publishing claimed “Strawberry Peels” sampled Blackout’s 1995 song “Dim Da Lights” without permission. The publisher named Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna, Wheezy, Atlantic Records and Generation Now as defendants in the lawsuit.

“Strawberry Peels” was released in 2020. The song was one of the tracks on Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, which was the deluxe edition of his 2020 album Eternal Atake.

Blackout’s Playa Posse-assisted track “Dim Da Lights” appeared on the 1995 album Dreamworld. The producer was a key figure in the ’90s Memphis rap scene, but he didn’t receive wider recognition like Three 6 Mafia and 8Ball & MJG. He most notably produced for artists such as Playa Fly, Gangsta Blac and Tommy Wright III.

Sun City Publishing is seeking more than $1 million in damages for the unauthorized sample of “Dim Da Lights.” The publisher thinks Lil Uzi Vert’s “Strawberry Peels” has earned at least seven figures.

The lawsuit adds to Young Thug’s legal trouble as he prepares for trial in the YSL RICO case. Jury selection for the RICO case began on Wednesday (January 4).