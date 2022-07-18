Lil Uzi Vert Changes His Pronouns To They/Them

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Does Lil Uzi Vert now identify as non-binary? A change to the Philadelphia native’s social media profile has people on the internet speculating about his gender identification.

Lil Uzi Vert recently added “they/them” to his Instagram bio. That distinction can mean the person does not solely view themself as male or female‍.

As of press time, Lil Uzi Vert has not publicly explained his decision to put “they/them” on his IG page. The 26-year-old performer is currently dating female rapper JT of the City Girls.

R&B singer Janelle Monáe, Pop singer Demi Lovato, and Pop singer Sam Smith are among the celebrities who do not identify as either male or female. The Hate U Give actress Amandla Stenberg and Pose star Indya Moore came out as non-binary as well.

As far as Lil Uzi Vert, the Generation Now label representative is preparing to release a new EP titled Red & White. That project will likely precede his next full-length effort, The Pink Tape.

Uzi’s discography includes 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2 and 2020’s Eternal Atake. Both studio LPs peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. He also linked up with Atlanta rhymer Future for Pluto x Baby Pluto in 2020.