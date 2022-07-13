Lil Uzi Vert Announces ‘Red & White’ EP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Philly rhymer previously stated that he’s working on a “classic.”

Fans of Lil Uzi Vert have been waiting for the Philadelphia native to drop his next studio LP. Those Uzi followers will likely have to wait a little longer for an album, but an EP is apparently on the way.

It appeared The Pink Tape would be the next effort from Lil Uzi Vert. However, the 26-year-old rapper took to social media to announce another project.

“Red & White EP… Before The P!NK 🔴⚪️=👩🏽‍🎤 🦇,” wrote Uzi on Instagram. 2017’s Luv Is Rage 1.5 is the Generation Now representative’s previous extended play.

So far, Uzi has released two studio LPs. Luv Is Rage 2 landed in August 2017. Eternal Atake followed in March 2020. Both albums debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified Luv Is Rage 2 as 2x-Platinum. Uzi’s Eternal Atake reached Platinum status as well. His 2016 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World earned a Platinum Award too.

Lil Uzi Vert also scored a Top 5 project on the Billboard 200 with Pluto x Baby Pluto, the collaborative album with Atlanta-raised rapper Future. Pluto x Baby Pluto peaked at #2 in 2020.

Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert stated that he is working on a quintessential project. He informed his followers to be on the lookout for high-quality music in the near future.

“This time, less talkin’ more working🤫💿💓💕,” wrote Uzi on his Instagram Story in May. “Going back in classic mode🔥. [I’ve] been [through too] much this time around🦇. Nothin’ can break me.”

Lil Uzi Vert recently hit the stage at the Wireless Festival in London, England. There were reports that Uzi injured a concertgoer by throwing a cell phone into the crowd, but the performer’s team denied he intentionally targeted a particular person.