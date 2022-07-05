Lil Uzi Vert Responds To Woman’s Claims Phone He Threw At Wireless Festival Left Her With Bloody Injury  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Lil Uzi Vert fan claimed she was left with a bleeding head wound after the rapper threw a phone into the crowd while performing.

Lil Uzi Vert has been accused of injuring a woman after hurling a phone into the crowd during his headlining performance at the U.K.’s Wireless Festival this weekend.

A festival goer took to TikTok on Sunday claiming the phone struck her in the head, leaving her with a bloodied wound. She shared a series of videos from the festival showing Lil Uzi hyping the crowd. He then bends down to pick up a phone before throwing it high in the air at high speed.

The other side of the split-screen displays pictures of the woman’s bloodied head. She also shares a clip of her being escorted through the crowd by security. @ccornonmycob (aka Drilla G) wrote, “The aftermath of being hit with that phone Uzi chucked.”

In another clip, she explains that she couldn’t dodge the phone due to the densely packed crowd.

“There is a video of Lil Uzi Vert throwing a phone into the Wireless crowd 2022 on Friday,” she began. “I am sadly that chick that got their head smashed in by the phone. There was someone else but I don’t want to mention him in case it is not permitted. But yes there was some damage caused but the guy got his phone back and everything is being dealt with.”

Lil Uzi Responds

However, Lil Uzi Vert didn’t “intentionally” target anyone specific during the incident, a source close to the rapper confirmed to XXL.

“During Uzi’s set at Wireless Fest, fans threw multiple cellphones onto the stage and inadvertently struck him. He merely attempted to clear the phones from the stage, avoid slipping and safely continue his performance,”

They added, “He never intentionally directed it at a specific individual.”