Lil Uzi Vert Declares He’s “Going Back In Classic Mode”

The Generation Now representative teases a return to the spotlight.

Lil Uzi Vert dropped two projects in 2020 – his solo effort, Eternal Atake, and the joint project, Pluto x Baby Pluto, with Future. Uzi is apparently close to letting loose more content.

The Philadelphia-raised rapper teased that new music was on the way. He took to his Instagram account to deliver a message to his followers.

“This time, less talkin’ more working🤫💿💓💕,” Uzi wrote on Instagram Story. “Going back in classic mode🔥. [I’ve] been [through too] much this time around🦇. Nothin’ can break me.”

Eternal Atake debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 288,000 album-equivalent units in March 2020. Lil Uzi Vert’s sophomore studio LP is currently certified Platinum by the RIAA.

2017’s Luv Is Rage 2 also hit #1 on the Billboard 200. Future and Uzi’s Pluto x Baby Pluto came out in September of 2020. That project opened at #2 with 105,000 first-week units.

Lil Uzi Vert is presently signed to Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Generation Now is also the label home of Jack Harlow whose Come Home The Kids Miss You album arrived on May 6.