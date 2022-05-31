Lil Uzi Vert Says Jack Harlow Doesn’t Have White Privilege In Hip Hop

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Philly rhymer speaks on his fellow Generation Now representative.

Jack Harlow has been in the news a lot over the last few weeks. Harlow dropped Come Home the Kids Miss You earlier this month, and he got into a friendly rivalry with R&B legend Brandy.

In addition, Jack Harlow faced accusations that his commercial success as a rapper is based on him being a white man. TMZ asked fellow Generation Now recording artist Lil Uzi Vert if he feels Harlow benefits from his race.

“He’s really good,” stated Lil Uzi Vert about Jack Harlow. The “XO Tour Llif3” hitmaker also added, “Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege. He’s signed to Black people.”

DJ Drama and Don Cannon founded the Generation Now record label in 2015. Both Jack Harlow and Lil Vert released multiple, respective albums via the Atlantic Records-distributed imprint.

Besides Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow’s discography also contains 2020’s Thats What They All Say. The Louisville native hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart with Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” and “First Class.”

Lil Uzi Vert released Luv Is Rage 2 in 2017 and Eternal Atake in 2020. Both studio LPs reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Plus, Uzi partnered with Atlanta rap star Future for 2020’s Pluto x Baby Pluto collaborative project.