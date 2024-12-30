Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why Leakers, Not His Music, Are “Trash” & Why Whippets Are Bad

Uncover Lil Uzi Vert’s thoughts on leaks and the rise of whippets in his recent interview.

Lil Uzi Vert is both doubling down on his previous sentiments while also clearing up some newfound misconceptions in his latest boisterous interview.

In his new appearance in Pitchfork’s Over/Under series, the Philadelphia-bred rapper’s takes on leakers and the growing trend of whippets, aka Galaxy Gas, have the internet buzzing for all the right reasons. While speaking on the subject of leaks, Uzi didn’t hold back on the culprits responsible for violating his creative privacy. In addition to calling out the “scammers” and “fans” directly, he made it known that his stance on their actions has him viewing them all as trashy peeping Tom’s.

“Leaks be so overrated,” Lil Uzi Vert said in part. “Leaks are not ready to be presented. When y’all get leaks, fans, or the leak police, or the leak scammers, or the people in those rooms and the discords and all that, when y’all sit there and y’all get 82 of my leaked songs, right, that I haven’t put together the right way, y’all sit here and say, ‘Oh, Lil Uzi is trash,’ y’all literally are basically watching me get dressed in my closet. I don’t got my clothes on yet. So y’all basically see me naked.”

Transitioning from metaphors to straight talk, he continued on by slamming those who judge him based on unfinished work.

“So y’all n#ggas is trash,” he said. “All y’all, y’all trash. Y’all not giving me a second to get dressed. So before I could dress the song up, y’all judge it. So leaks are horrible. It’s not even an over or underrated, horrible.”

As he shifted gears to address the rising popularity of whippets, a recreational drug trend that’s taken social media—and apparently Kanye West’s life by storm. His stance was just as animated and rigged as he appeared to once again speak from a place of experience.

“Overrated, don’t do whippets, them jawns, ooh, they is bad,” he said. “Yo. Don’t do them, they is bad. They have you eatin’ food you never ate. They have you hangin’ with people you never hung with. It’s just what I heard. Overrated though.”

Lil Uzi Vert then explained how his disdain for whippets goes beyond their short-lived high.

“Bro, I ain’t gonna lie, it be a lot of people in the world that want you to push a narrative,” he said in part. “But I’m not pushing no narrative unless, you know, it makes sense, you know? And money makes sense. And I’m gonna be real with you. Honestly, with no money and no narrative, whippets is really bad. Like, I’m really saying that. I don’t say nothing is bad. I’m the guy that love everything that’s bad. Whippets are f###### bad, bro. Like, really bad.”

Uzi’s comments on leaks and Whippets follow a number of headlines within the past few months in which his name has been associated with the hot-button topics. Last month he sparked fan concern upon the realase of his album Eternal Atake 2 during which he raps about being “on that NOS,” on the album’s opening track “We Good.”

He also offered a rare glimpse into his philosophy on releasing music, shedding light on why he chooses not to cater entirely to fans’ demands, in addition to hinting that leaks play a role in what music is made available to fans, during his appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafioso 2 marathon Twitch stream.

“It’s not that I don’t want to give ’em what they want,” he clarified, revealing a more personal reason behind his approach. “When I wanted to give ’em what they want…they invaded my privacy and they let the world hear these sounds.”

Watch the interesting clips from the interview in the post above.