Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla & More To Perform At 2023 BET Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A star-studded lineup of Hip Hop legends will also help celebrate the culture’s 50th anniversary.

This year’s BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 25. Philadelphia-bred rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Memphis-bred rapper GloRilla will perform during the televised ceremony.

Lil Uzi Vert scored a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year with the Jersey Club-inspired “Just Wanna Rock” single. That track became the unofficial anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles team’s NFL playoff run.

Last year, GloRilla burst onto the scene with her viral smash “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. Yo Gotti’s musical protégé followed up that Grammy-nominated track by dropping the Top 10 hit “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B.

BET Award Viewers Will Get To See Legendary Hip Hop Stars

Additionally, the 2023 BET Awards will celebrate Hip Hop culture’s 50th anniversary by presenting a star-studded list of legends. Acts such as Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Master P, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, and Warren G will hit the stage.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region. From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact,” says Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Orlando adds, “This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture. Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip Hop’s rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future.”

Rising Stars Will Also Get To Shine In Los Angeles

BET Awards Best New Artist nominees Doechii and Coco Jones will also share their talents with the BET audience. GloRilla made it into the Best New Artist category as well, along with Ambré, FLO, Ice Spice, and Lola Brooke.

Canadian hitmaker Drake earned the most nominations (7) for the 2023 BET Awards, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist. GloRilla picked up the most nominations for a female artist with six nods. “About Damn Time” singer Lizzo was right behind Big Glo with five.