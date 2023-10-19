Lil Uzi Vert Lists California Mansion For Just Under $6 Million

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper has been living in the home since 2021.

Lil Uzi Vert has come a long way from the Francisville neighborhood of North Philly. In 2021, the chart-topping rapper has purchased his dream house for $4.4 million in 2021. Now, he’s reportedly putting the home on the market. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, which has about 7,021 square feet of living space, is located in Bell Canyon, California and encased in glass walls. The two-story home is set on a 1.35-acre parcel with a long driveway and motor court.

The house is part of the Bell Canyon Homeowners Association (whose motto is “Where country living meets city convenience”), meaning the new owner would have access to the HOA amenities like more than 70 miles of hiking trails, a Cliff May-designed equestrian center, a five-acre private park and tennis courts.

Bell Canyon has been home to a variety of celebrities throughout the years, including Chrissy Metz, Joe Rogan, Niecy Nash, Trey Songz, Alyssa Milano, Jhené Aiko, Holly Marie Combs and Shaquille O’Neal.

Lil Uzi Vert’s latest album, The Pink Tape, claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart in July. Check out “Just Wanna Rock” below.