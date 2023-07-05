Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pink Tape” Will Become First Rap Album In 2023 To Hit No. 1

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert will reportedly become the first rap act to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, the rapper’s Pink Tape project is projected to move more than 165,000 total album-equivalent units in its opening week, with roughly 3,800 of those being pure album sales. The album will surpass Morgan Wallen’s chart behemoth One Day At A Time, which has been in the top spot for 15 non-consecutive weeks.

The Pink Tape serves as the follow-up to 2020’s Eternal Atake and was released through Generation Now and Atlantic Records. Guest appearances include Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me the Horizon, Don Toliver and Babymetal. Production was handled by Don Cannon, Cubeatz, WondaGurl and many, many more. The album was preceded by the October 2022 release of “Just Wanna Rock.”

With Pink Tape‘s victory, Lil Uzi Vert now has a promise to keep. On Tuesday (July 4), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo of the Pink Tape album cover to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Get this 2 number one and I will drop the album y’all really looking for.” Hours later, he updated his Instagram bio to read, “Luv is Rage 3.”

The project marks the third installment in Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage series (or fourth if counting the 2017 Luv Is Rage 1.5 EP). The first one, which was touted as a mixtape, arrived in 2015 as was followed by Luv Is Rage 2 two years later. The latter debuted at No. 1, with more than 135,000 total album equivalent units sold. It produced Lil Uzi Vert’s only diamond-certified single, “XO TOUR Llif3.”

Lil Uzi Vert has yet to celebrate the achievement with his 17.1 million Instagram followers. Until then, listen to the Pink Tape above.