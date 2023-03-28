Lil Uzi Vert Performs “Just Wanna Rock” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” is already a Top 10 single. The Jersey Club-inspired track still has life on the Billboard Hot 100 after charting for twenty-three weeks.

“Just Wanna Rock” sits at No. 19 on this week’s Hot 100. After performing the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lil Uzi Vert’s latest hit record could bounce back up the rankings.

Uzi stopped by the NBC late-night talk show to give a live rendition of his song, backed by black-clothed dancers, for The Tonight Show audience. A video of the set premiered on YouTube overnight.

The official “Just Wanna Rock” music video collected more than 75 million YouTube views since its debut in November 2022. Plus, Lil Uzi Vert’s popular single amassed over 300 million streams on Spotify.

“Just Wanna Rock” also served as the unofficial anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL team’s playoff run to Super Bowl LVII. Some backers of Lil Uzi Vert even argued “Just Wanna Rock” became more closely associated with the city than Meek Mill’s classic “Dreams and Nightmares.”

“I don’t think so,” said Uzi when asked about “Just Wanna Rock” replacing “Dreams and Nightmares” in his hometown. “That song’s been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way. I’m just gonna have to see, in a couple of years, or a decade or whatever.”