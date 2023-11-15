Lil Uzi Vert On Rolling Loud Lineup: “Don’t Understand Why My Name Is On Here”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The event lists the Philly native as a headlining act.

Rolling Loud recently rolled out its lineup for the 2024 California edition of the music festival. Lil Uzi Vert’s name appears as a headliner, but the Philadelphia-bred rapper has seemingly denied being booked for the event.

“I never said I was doing Rolling Loud, don’t understand why my name is on here @rollingloud,” Lil Uzi Vert wrote in their Instagram Story on Tuesday (November 14).

As of press time, it’s not clear if Uzi will perform at the upcoming three-day festival. However, the remainder of the Rolling Loud California lineup features a star-studded list of recording artists.

In addition to Lil Uzi Vert being named as a headlining act, Rolling Loud California announced Nicki Minaj and Post Malone as the closing performers for Friday (March 15) and Saturday (March 16), respectively.

Other acts set to hit the stage at Rolling Loud California 2024 include YG, Tyga, Sexyy Red, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller and NLE Choppa.

Previously, Lil Uzi Vert headlined several Rolling Loud events in California. The “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker also topped the bill for Rolling Loud New York in 2019.

Lil Uzi Vert released their third studio album, Pink Tape, on June 30. That studio LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 167,000 first-week units. Pink Tape became the first rap album to reach No. 1 in 2023.