Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Share New Single “Presha,” Announce “Welcome 2 ColleGrove” Album Release Date 

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have released “Presha,” the first single from their upcoming joint album, Welcome 2 ColleGrove.

Snippets of the single surfaced online earlier this week after Wayne teased the track on Discord. Hours before release, the duo shared a photo album of throwback pics of their friendship over the years. Check out the photos and watch the “Presha” lyric video below.

2 Chainz, Lil Wayne – Presha

The duo is expected to perform the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday.

According to the Welcome 2 ColleGrove pre-release on Apple Music, the highly anticipated collaborative project is slated for release on November 17 via Def Jam Records. The joint LP follows Tity Boi’s 2016 project ColleGrove, which included eight Weezy features. The title is a mash-up of 2 Chainz’ hometown (College Park, Georgia) and Lil Wayne’s hometown (Hollygrove, Louisiana).

The pair have already shot some visuals for the highly anticipated Welcome 2 ColleGrove. 2 Chainz opened up about reuniting with Lil Wayne during an interview with The Source last month.

“We’ve already shot two visuals, the photo shoot is over,” he explained. “We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon. I’m so excited about it and I’ve been talking about it so long. I’m anxious at this point, to try to get it to the fans’ ears. Hear some of the hard work, and the blood, sweat, and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”